March 17, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An Illusionist Showed Viewers How He Went “Cave Diving” Under His Couch

by Matthew Gilligan

man creating a video

TikTok/@zachking

Zach King is a master of illusions, and his creative TikTok videos never fail to entertain his tens of millions of followers.

In this viral video, King showed folks what happened when he decided to take a trip…under his couch.

man making a video

TikTok/@zachking

King sat on a couch in the video and said, “I don’t know if you guys know this hack where…”

And he suddenly dropped his remote control.

King said, “Oh shoot, let me get the remote really quick.”

And then he went cave diving underneath his couch!

man making a video

TikTok/@zachking

King kept crawling through the underground cave.

He found his keys, a Rubik’s Cube, and finally his remote control.

And then he got stuck!

King wrote in the text overlay, “Cave diving, behind the scenes.”

The video’s caption reads, “How we got this shot.”

man making a video

TikTok/@zachking

Check out the video.

@zachking

How we got this shot. #filmmaking #behindthescenes

♬ original sound – Zach King

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.28.42 AM An Illusionist Showed Viewers How He Went Cave Diving Under His Couch

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.29.00 AM An Illusionist Showed Viewers How He Went Cave Diving Under His Couch

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.29.07 AM An Illusionist Showed Viewers How He Went Cave Diving Under His Couch

Illusionist Zach King strikes again!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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