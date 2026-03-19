Brother Was Asked To Drive To His Sibling’s House Four Times Per Day To Take Care Of Their Dog And Cat, So He Slept On The Couch Instead, But His Sister In Law Lost Her Mind

Helping family can sometimes come with expectations that are hard to understand.

So, what would you do if a relative asked you to care for their pets while they were away, but expected you to drive back and forth four times a day instead of simply staying at the house? Would you do it the way they want? Or would you stay at their house anyway?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and decides to stay anyway. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for staying at my brothers house to dog/cat sit while he’s away with his family rather than 4 trips a day to his house (8 miles round trip)? I’m staying at my brother’s house to dog/cat sit while he and his family are away. Originally, they wanted me to stop in 4 times a day (5:30 am, 1:00 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm), which is insane. Now, his wife is losing her mind that I’m staying at their house (sleeping on the couch).

It’s not like he’s never stayed over before.

But I feel like leaving the dog and cat alone for 7 days and expecting me to go back and forth is not worth it. It should be noted that I’ve stayed at their house plenty of times, babysitting their kids for weeks at a time while they were island hopping. My SIL does struggle with mental health stuff, and she has OCD, but I leave the house exactly as I find it every time cause she flies off the handle if anything is out of place. AITA?

Yikes! This whole situation sounds a little messed up.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the issue.

This person thinks they should find someone closer.

Here’s a good point.

Here’s how this reader would handle it.

This reader is paying $50 per day and giving full access to their house.

It’s not like he’s a stranger.

The wife needs to calm down and just appreciate that he’s even doing it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.