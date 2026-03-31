College Student Agrees To Room With A Girl She Met At A Tutoring Program, But After Getting To Know Her Better And Realizing Their Personalities May Clash, She’s Considering Backing Out At The Last Minute

Choosing a roommate can feel like a small decision. That is, until you realize you don’t even really know them.

So, what would you do if you agreed to room with someone in the moment, but the more you think about it, the more you start having second thoughts? Would you keep your word? Or would you change your mind before it’s too late?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA For Changing My Roommate Last Minute? I met this girl through a college prep/tutoring program. We talked briefly, but I don’t really know her, to be honest. Last session, after she found out we were going to the same university, she asked if I wanted to be roommates. My silly self said yes instead of maybe. She seems nice enough, so this is not really on her. I’m more concerned about whether we would mesh. Our personalities are polar opposites. She’s very loud and funny, but can be kind of obnoxious and annoying sometimes. Yesterday, I was on the phone with her, and her mom was the same way, just loud and obnoxious, always cussing and kind of rude.

She’s considering changing her mind.

I don’t want to say that just because her mom is a bit unorthodox that it automatically means she will be, but I don’t know, I’m just scared. I’m sort of nerdy and more reserved around people I don’t know, but when I’m comfortable, I can be outgoing. It’s been about two weeks now, and the housing application has just opened. I’m debating putting down different preferences/rejecting her inquiry in the portal altogether. I know that I don’t have to be buddy-buddy with my roommate, but I don’t want any issues. It’s a 2-bed 1-bath for freshmen, so we’d only share the bathroom and kitchen. AITA?

Yikes! It does sound like they could clash, but it could also be fun.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

For this reader, it depends.

According to this comment, everyone is annoying.

This reader thinks she needs to tell the truth.

Yet another reader who thinks it depends on how she handles it.

She needs to talk to her and keep an open mind, because she could end up with worse.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.