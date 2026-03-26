College Student Used Their Own Car And Gas To Pick Up A Friend From The Airport, So They Were Shocked When Their Friend Only Offered To Cover Half The Distance

Goodwill might not cost anything, but gas sure does.

So when a broke college student with a car agreed to pick up their friend from an airport miles away, they assumed getting reimbursed for the gas money conversation would be a simple one.

Spoiler alert: It was not.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for expecting my friend to cover both the trip to and from the airport, not just one way? I live in a college dorm, and so does my friend. The holidays just ended, so I’m back at the dorms, but my friend hasn’t returned yet because they’re still out of state. This friend calls me asking if I can pick them up from the airport (I have a car — slay). The issue is, the airport is about 20km from our campus.

She knows she needs to request money from her friend, but she isn’t sure how much.

Obviously, my friend would need to pay for gas, right? Now here’s my question: how much distance should they be paying for?

She tries to make the calculations.

Here’s how I see it: I have to drive from the college to the airport (20km), and then from the airport back to the college (another 20km). So in total, I’m driving 40km to help this friend. So in my head, they should be paying for gas for 40km, because that’s how far I have to drive to help them, right?

But her and her friend don’t seem to be on the same page.

But when I explained this to my friend, they said they were only expecting to pay for 20km (the airport to campus part). Like… what? This isn’t the first time this has happened either. A few months ago, I helped another friend and they also thought they only needed to pay for 20km. So now I’m wondering — am I charging too much?

She justifies her thoughts.

Like… this isn’t teleportation — I have to drive there and back. I don’t just magically appear at the airport and start the journey from there. I’m using my car, my gas, and my time for the whole trip. So am I wrong in expecting my friend to cover the gas for the full 40km? Because my broke *** definitely can’t “sponsor” my friend’s airport pickup. AITA?

Money is tight, so it’s only fair to ask the friend to do her fair share.

Did redditors agree?

This is both a time commitment and a financial commitment.

Maybe this is a favor that just isn’t meant to be.

This friend doesn’t seem to understand what they’re asking for.

Even favors need to be reimbursed sometimes.

If her friend only offers to pay one way, maybe she can just find a different way home.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.