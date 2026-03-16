Commuter Boarded Bus Without Waiting For Disability Ramp To Lower, So A Huge Misunderstanding With The Driver Created A Scene

Sometimes a simple commute can derail in seconds.

So when one rider followed two others onto a bus without realizing the driver needed to lower the ramp for a wheelchair user, he froze mid-step, even as the driver told him repeatedly to move back.

The brief moment turned into an uncomfortably spectacle.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: got on the bus before a disabled person So the bus pulls up. There’s me, two other girls, and a lady in a powered wheelchair at the stop. The bus door opens, and the two other girls get on immediately, and I follow them.

That’s when things hit a real snag.

At this point, the bus driver says, “Stop, go back,” because he’s trying to open the wheelchair ramp. The two other girls are already on the bus going to their seats, but I’m just now getting on and actively standing on the ramp.

But this just isn’t computing for this commuter.

So he’s telling me specifically to stop and to get back off the bus and then on again once the ramp is open?

I just kind of froze here.

He finds himself extremely confused, despite seemingly clear instructions from the driver.

I know I was supposed to wait for the ramp to begin with, but failing that, surely it’s easiest for everyone if I just pay and keep going? Maybe another two seconds max before he can open the ramp? He reiterates, “go back.”

It’s like the commuter has completely stepped outside of his brain.

There’s a couple seconds where maybe something happens, I don’t remember. I was still stunlocked. Then he starts opening the ramp while I’m still standing halfway on it.

The bus driver finally gives up in defeat, and the commuter is left as confused as ever.

I heard him say, “oh my god,” in frustration at me as if I’m the weird one. Finally, I manage to get out of the way and pay, and then the interaction’s over. The whole interaction was less than 30 seconds. So AITA here?

These are the dangers of commuting on autopilot.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches.

This commenter breaks down what they think happened.

Sometimes you have to do the right thing alone.

Sometimes it’s better to not overthink simple directions.

The rider’s intentions weren’t exactly malicious, but the end result still wasn’t ideal.

Sometimes the smoothest move is simply stepping aside.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.