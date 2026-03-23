Company Underwent Three Rounds Of Layoffs, So One Employee Answered 80+ Calls And Emails By Herself

Understaffed workplaces can burn people out fast.

The following story is about an employee who was working mostly by herself due to repeated layoffs that gutted her department.

The stress kept building as management ignored how overwhelmed the remaining workers were.

Read the full story below for all the details.

They literally fired everyone except for me and one other person. I work at a payday loan call center. In the beginning, there was about 25 of us in the customer service department, which is the department I’m in. They did like three rounds of layoffs and now there are six of us. Six!

This woman often works alone.

Four of them are in the opening shift, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. while I and one other girl work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It gets so busy after 2:00, and they literally don’t give a damn. It was actually just me by myself on Monday and Tuesday until a couple weeks ago, when they finally put someone Monday through Friday with me.

She was stressed about taking 80+ calls by herself and answering emails.

Today, my coworker called out, so it’s been me on my own. I’ve literally answered 80 calls today and a bunch of chats and emails. I’m so stressed out that my chest hurts. I hate this place. I’m currently waiting to hear back from another company my friend works for that is 100x better than this place.

She couldn’t wait to get a new job and leave this place behind.

Hopefully, I get the job. I would love to see everyone’s reactions when I put in my notice. I’m literally the one person holding this entire department together. I need to get out.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares an interesting idea.

Here’s a different, albeit helpful, suggestion.

I wouldn’t stress over it, advises this person.

This user offers another piece of advice.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t hold everything together if you’re not getting the right support.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.