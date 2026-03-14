Couple Sent Invitations Clearly Stating No Kids Allowed, But When Groom’s Sibling Hinted She’d Bring Her Kids Anyway, He Found Himself In An Uncomfortable Position

Big days come with big boundaries, especially when it comes to who makes the guest list.

After one groom and his fiancée made it clear their wedding would be child-free, his sister suggested she’d bring her kids regardless.

It left the groom in an uncomfortable tug of war between his sister and his bride.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to let my sister bring her kids to my wedding I’m getting married in a little over 2 months, and my fiancée is adamant about not having kids at the wedding (it’s a very HARD no).

He supports his fiancé, but it does put him in a difficult position with his family.

I am, of course, backing her, as I don’t really have a strong opinion either way, but I know she’ll be more stressed out if there are kids running about at the venue. My sister has 2 toddlers and is traveling cross-country to be at the wedding, but now she is sort of dropping the problem of what to do with her kids on us.

Now she isn’t sure what to do.

Saying, “I hope you don’t have too big of an issue when I bring them along.” I get that it’s far away and there are limited babysitting options (if she trusted anyone with her kids), but is it my responsibility to cater for her kids so she can come to my wedding?

This groom is between a rock and a hard place now.

What did Reddit think?

No one in this story is communicating particularly well.

This commenter thinks the sister should have been alerted a lot sooner.

Getting adequate child care usually requires advance notice.

There’s really no way to avoid being the bad guy here.

This invitation turned into more of a negotiation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.