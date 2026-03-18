March 18, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘Does anyone else think this is coincidence, or crazy?’ – A Woman Read Her Diary From 1983 And She Got An Unexpected Surprise

by Matthew Gilligan

woman reading a diary

TikTok/@susiermil

It can be a fun exercise to go back through old diaries and see how you felt about things way back when…

And sometimes, you get a big surprise.

A woman named Susie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what made her do a double-take when she read her diary from 7th grade.

woman reading a diary

TikTok/@susiermil

The video’s text overlay reads, “In 7th grade, 1983, I wrote something in my diary that just gave me the biggest chills…coincidence?

Susie asked viewers, “Does anyone else think this is coincidence, or crazy?”

woman reading a diary

TikTok/@susiermil

Susie flipped through the pages until she reached February 28.

She read aloud, “Dear Diary, My legs hurt from yesterday. Today at school was fun. I was in such a good mood. Today is somebody’s birthday, but I can’t remember whose…”

Susie continued, “And I got the biggest chills, because on February 28, 2001, I gave birth to my first child, and I’ve been freaking out.”

Interesting!

In the caption, she wrote, “What are the chances?”

woman reading a diary

TikTok/@susiermil

Check out the video.

@susiermil

What are the chances? #dates #chills

♬ original sound – Susie M

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.22.24 AM Does anyone else think this is coincidence, or crazy? A Woman Read Her Diary From 1983 And She Got An Unexpected Surprise

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.22.39 AM Does anyone else think this is coincidence, or crazy? A Woman Read Her Diary From 1983 And She Got An Unexpected Surprise

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.22.50 AM Does anyone else think this is coincidence, or crazy? A Woman Read Her Diary From 1983 And She Got An Unexpected Surprise

Well, that was quite the unexpected twist!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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