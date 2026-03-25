Employee Heard Customers’ Repeated Complaints About Self-Checking Out, So She Listed Everything Her Job Actually Required

Cashiers deal with more than just scanning items.

In this story, an employee got fed up when customers complained about self-checkout and claimed they were doing her job.

So she explained in detail what the job really entails.

Let’s take a closer look!

“iT’s nOt MY jOb~!” I love when customers hate on self-checkout and act like they’re doing the cashier’s job. Like, oh, you think you’re doing MY job? Okay. Give me your phone. You’re not allowed to have that while on the job. Put your personal crap in a locker, or put it in your trunk if you didn’t bring your own lock.

This employee listed all their job responsibilities.

Stand in this single spot for 4 to 8 hours. Scan every freaking item that comes across your belt. During the rare times a customer isn’t on your line, walk to the front of your line and call over another customer. Tidy up your shelves.

Here’s more…

Go check the bathrooms and refill the toilet paper. Grab a towel and wipe down the belt. Crouch down and scan the 4 bags of dog food in their cart. Flip over those 12-packs until you find the barcode.

Then, repeat them all over again.

Then, do it again for the next customer. Watch your line grow when the customer whips out the change purse upside down and spills all of their coins. Scan your 12 items and go the hell home. If what you were doing was my job, you’d be fired.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story,

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Some customers are just hypocrites, says this person.

Here’s a personal thought from this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point, too.

Scanning twelve items on a self-checkout counter isn’t a career change.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.