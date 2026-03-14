Employee Works In A Company That Uses A Strict Points System, So He Was Punished More For Showing Up Late Than Calling Out Completely

Workplace attendance systems are supposed to encourage responsibility, but that doesn’t always happen.

In this story, an employee works in an office that implements a strict points system. Calling in late or leaving early still earned him points, even if he could catch up on his work.

Then he had a realization, and he started using the points system in his favor.

Let’s take a closer look!

Dear boss. A points system is the reason I just took the full day off. Anyone that deals with point systems knows how ridiculous they are. Here is how ours works: If you call in an hour before your shift, you’re good. Use your time. Zero points. If you call in within an hour, you use your time. One point. If you need a half day, you use your time. One point.

This man thinks the pointing system is unfair.

Almost every time I call in, I really just need a few hours. I can come in late or leave early. I still knock out some work. But because of this ridiculous system, it benefits me more to just call out completely. My sick time builds up quicker than points falling off.

Let’s see how others on Reddit reacted to this situation.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a good analogy.

Yes, indeed.

This user shares their experience.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Why work smarter when the system clearly prefers you to stay at home?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.