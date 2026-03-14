Employer Rolled Out An Initiative To Help Their Team “Go Green,” But It Ended Up Making Everything Worse

Corporate management rarely seems to understand: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

How would you handle a job that was constantly rolling out updates and changes?

One person recently vented about their situation. What sounded like a good idea at first, ended up being really frustrating…until they found a bright side.

Here’s what went down.

My company’s “eco friendly initiative” was just a way to cut costs and now we cant even print our own paystubs

So our regional manager came in all excited about this new sustainability program.

They made this whole presentation about how we’re going green, and reducing paper waste.

Sounds great right?

But it wasn’t as great as it sounded.

Turns out, what they actually did was just remove the printer from our break room.

We work at an office supply distribution center, and now we can only access our paystubs through this janky third party app.

Someone in corporate is getting a raise.

The app crashes half the time, and you need to verify your identity every single time you log in.

But get this.

I was talking to my cousin who works in corporate procurement, and she told me they’re saving like $50k a year on paper and printer maintenance across all locations.

Meanwhile they just hired another VP of operations.

There was a bright side to the situation.

The funny thing is, it actually helped me out in a weird way, because I started using direct deposit and now I’m not tempting myself to cash my paychecks early, I’ve been able to put some money aside.

But thats totally not what they intended, and they definitely don’t care about that.

Management rarely cares about the day-to-day for their employees. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say.

One person raised an alarm bell.



Another provided a word of advice.



Some people weren’t moved.



Though the irony wasn’t lost on some.



These types of moves are rarely to benefit the employees.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.