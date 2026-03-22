Expectant Mother Discovered That Her Mom Told Her Husband To Rearrange Their Toddler’s Room And Claimed She Wanted It Done, But This Isn’t The First Time She’s Overstepped

Family members can sometimes mean well, but when they step in without permission, it doesn’t always come across like that.

So, what would you do if a parent went behind your back and told your spouse that you wanted furniture rearranged in your child’s room? Would you just learn to live with the changes? Or would you consider confronting them about the whole situation?

In the following story, one expectant mother finds herself in this dilemma and is considering the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I confronted my mom about lying to my husband to rearrange the furniture in my house? My mom went behind my back and suggested to my husband to rearrange my toddler’s room. I hated the arrangement mainly because my kid loves having a ton of stuffed animals in her bed, and the way the bed was arranged, they kept falling off. So finally I asked my husband, “Why did you do this? I don’t understand why this took priority with the new baby coming.”

Her mom was not happy that they had moved it back.

Especially since the furniture was mounted to the wall for safety, and now the furniture needs to be remounted. He told me my mom told him to do it and that I wanted it. I told him no and to put the bed up against the other wall. Well, my mom walks in and says, “Why did you do this? I was going to buy her a nightstand there isn’t any room now.”

When her mom asked about this originally, she refused.

Of course, did she ask anyone about the nightstand? No.

And basically, I’m wondering if I should confront her about her sneaking around behind my back and lying to my husband. Because she originally asked me about rearranging her room, I told her no, and then she snuck around and told my husband I wanted the room rearranged, and I thought he did too. Just to get her own way.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time.

And now I’m 38 weeks pregnant with the dresser not mounted to the wall in my toddler’s room. She also moved my changing table without consulting me, and I turned everything back around. And no this isn’t the first time of her attempting to play my husband and I off each other to get her way, this is just the clearest example of it that I have, so there is a history of this behavior. AITA?

Eek! It’s tough dealing with a mother like that.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle it.

This reader thinks she needs boundaries.

According to this comment, she should unite with her husband.

Yet another reader who thinks she needs to talk to her husband.

Here’s someone who thinks she should empower her husband.

It’s fine to bring it up, but it may not work, though.

Ideally, she can get on the same page as her husband to solve the issue.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.