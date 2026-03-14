Friend Stood By Her Bestie After A Toxic Fallout, But When Mutual Friends Drifted Back To The Very Person Who Caused The Damage, It Fractured The Group Even More

Friendship is supposed to mean having each other’s backs when things get messy.

So when one woman cut off a former friend for bullying her best friend, she was stunned as the rest of the group slowly started welcoming that same person back.

She began to wonder if she was the only person with principles.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA when I lost almost all my friends? I (F20) had lost almost all my friends. At first, we had a big friend group, around 10 people, but now I only have 2 of my friends.

She thinks back to the incident.

Back in February of 2025, two (my best friend and Ris) of my friends got into a huge argument that led to a huge gap in our friend group. At this time, I had dropped out of school due to mental health issues, and that left my best friend (F23) alone in our classroom since we didn’t have any other friends from there other than Ris (F23), who had a fight with my best friend.

Ris only seemed to make matters worse.

Ris, at the time, was spreading rumors and isolating my best friend inside the classroom. My best friend is a major depressive (diagnosed) and did not really take this well and eventually dropped out of school. It has caused her mental health to decline for the majority of the year.

She tried to get Ris out of her life, but then things got complicated again.

We cut Ris off because of this, since she has caused a lot of damage to my friend, and I thought that was it. One of our friends, Rei (F21), suddenly started talking to Ris and hanging out with her again after.

She couldn’t understand why Rei would do something like this.

We were very hurt by this since we would have never done that to her if someone hurt her so badly. And I couldn’t comprehend why someone would want to be friends with someone who’s a bully.

But then the truth came out.

Around November of 2025, one of our friends claimed that she didn’t really care if Ris and Rei hurt us since she wasn’t the one who was hurt by them. I still couldn’t comprehend this since we were all angry at her ex because he hurt her and I just?

She would never do something like this to someone she called a friend.

My sentiment was, if I started to be friends with him again, are you not going to be hurt and angry? I don’t understand. I would’ve never done that to them.

But then Que started to side with Ris again too.

And yesterday, one of our friends, Que (NB19), started being friends with Ris again, and I’m just thinking if I am being unreasonable for this? AITA?

What a saga.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Maybe friendships in your 20s are supposed to be a little chaotic.

As hard as it may be to accept, people have to make their own decisions.

Some friendships just aren’t meant to be.

Sometimes your own mental health is more important than holding onto a relationship that isn’t working.

The world is a complicated place.

In life, people are given second chances when you don’t really think they deserve them.

Sometimes standing your ground means standing alone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.