Graduate Asked Her Mother To Stop Sleeping In Her Bed While She Was Away, So Her Mother Accused Her Of Disrespecting The Family

Privacy doesn’t automatically disappear just because you live under someone else’s roof.

So when one young woman realized her mom was treating her bed like a spare whenever she stayed at her boyfriend’s house, she pushed back and defended her personal space.

Suddenly the mattress became grounds for a much bigger clash.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting my bed to be mine? I (23F) live at home with my parents and younger sibling. I’ve just graduated and work full time.

She tries to do her part in contributing to the household.

I don’t pay rent, but I regularly pay for groceries and help by driving my sibling to school and activities. They will not accept rent from me as they want me to save to get my own place, which I appreciate. Sometimes during the week I stay at my boyfriend’s house for one or two nights.

But this is where the drama comes in.

When I do, my mum sleeps in my bed because she says it’s more comfortable than hers. I’ve told her multiple times this makes me uncomfortable because my bed and room are my private space.

Her mom isn’t sympathetic and pushes back.

She shuts me down and says that if I’m not there, my bed is basically a “spare.” I would like my bed to be respected as my own private space. This keeps causing arguments.

She thinks her request is perfectly valid, but her mom doesn’t agree.

I feel like I’m setting a reasonable boundary, but she thinks I’m being dramatic and ungrateful since I live at home. AITAH for insisting she doesn’t sleep in my bed?

This relationship is lacking some serious respect.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter feels strongly that this young woman is perfectly right to set this boundary.

Changing her own routine may be the only hope here since she’s not likely to get through to her mother.

Adults are still entitled to basic privacy, even if they still live with their parents.

On a more empathetic note, it’s possible her mother is going through something difficult emotionally.

It’s her parents’ house, sure — but it’s still her bed.

It’s not wrong to expect basic privacy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.