Grocery Shopper Saw An Employee Opening Sealed Boxes Of Tampons And Putting Them On The Shelf Individually, So She Told The Employee To Ask The Manager How To Do His Job

People don’t always like it when you point out the obvious.

So, what would you do if a grocery store employee were opening tampon boxes and putting the individual items on the shelf, even though they were meant to be sold by the box? Would you take one of his open boxes to save his job? Or would you grab a sealed one and suggest he talk to his manager about how to do his job?

In the following story, one grocery shopper finds herself in this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it played out.

AITA for telling a employee to ask the manager for help? I am leaving town and needed to swing by my local grocery store to pick up a box of tampons. When I got to the store, the employee was opening the boxes. He was pulling individual tampons out and putting them on the shelf. I showed the employee the box count and told him the boxes were not supposed to be opened. The guy started grabbing tampons and shoving them back into the empty boxes.

The employees thought she should’ve taken an open box.

I didn’t want to use an open box. I grabbed a sealed box from the cart behind him. The employee tried to stop me and told me I had to buy an open box. The sealed one was not for sale. I told him that he should ask the manager for help since he didn’t know what he was doing. Then I started to walk off. The employee said I was being rude for telling him how to do his job. I went to check out, and the cashier said I was wrong for not taking an open box he had refilled, since the employee was new and he could lose his job for opening it. Claiming the merchandise won’t sell. AITA?

Wow! That’s some way to treat a customer.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This reader thinks it’s a waste and needs to be addressed.

As this comment points out, it’s no longer sanitary.

Here’s an interesting thought.

For this person, it warrants a call to the store manager.

Someone needed to tell him!

And the store should thank her because there’s no telling how much she saved them.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.