Guy Was Working From Home In A Houseshare With Four Others, But When One Roommate Was Constantly Disruptive, He Took His Opportunity For Revenge

Living with roommates is tough, but living with a lot of roommates is tougher.

And living with a lot of roommates during a pandemic? That must have been even worse.

That’s exactly the situation the guy in this story found himself in, when he was working at home during Covid.

But everything was made a lot harder by one particular roommate, who didn’t realise – or refused to change – the sheer level of noise he created in the house.

Read on to find out what happened.

Roommate wants tea? Too bad During the pandemic, I lived with four people – and having five roommates in one house was tough. COIVID raised tension, of course, so I tried to let things go in an effort to stay sane. I worked from home and so did two of my other roommates. Roommate four had a day job she left every day for. Roommate five was a cook, so he was usually home during the day and at work from 4-11pm.

And this final roommate was the source of most of their drama.

Roommate number five was usually a problem with noise. He blasted music, blared his tv, slammed the front door coming in and out ten times in five minutes, etc. I’m not the type to do the passive aggressive text thing, so any time he was being loud I tried to go downstairs to ask him to stop. Magically, as soon as my feet hit the stairs he was always suddenly quiet… which was what I wanted so fine. We didn’t have the conversation where I asked him to be quieter. But then came the new low.

Read on to find out what that new low was.

The kettle started whistling. Now, my room was on the third floor and the kitchen was on the first. I could hear the screaming kettle two floors up and through my closed door. I was about to leave, so I was pulling clothes out of my closet and then changing. I ordered groceries on my phone and then made sure I had a list of all the things that we were out of so I could go pick them up at the corner store. I then used the restroom. The point is, I LINGERED. And that kettle just keeeeeept screaming.

Read on to find out how – and why – this roommate decided to get his revenge.

Finally, I went downstairs to take the kettle off the burner. On my way, on the second floor, I could hear through their bedroom doors that both my work-from-home roommates were on conference calls. When I got to the first floor, the front door was wide open and wonderful roommate number five was chilling right outside. So when I took the kettle off the burner, I decided to get petty. Roommate number five didn’t deserve hot water anymore because he was selfish. I dumped all the water out. If he wants tea, he can actually pay attention to the kettle next time.

People like this guy’s fifth roommate are so inconsiderate.

He was completely disrespectful of the fact that three of his roommates were working, and totally happy to make all the noise he wanted.

It’s selfish, it’s inconsiderate – and he deserved more than to get his boiling water dumped out.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This roommate could relate.

While others suggested the roommate could have got even pettier with their revenge.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that it’s not just annoying, it’s a safety issue.

The pandemic was a difficult time for everyone, but it seems like the other four people living in this house had it tough, living with their selfish roommate.

If you’re going to live with others, you have to respect that they have their own schedules, commitments and responsibilities, and do your best not to be disruptive to those.

The least you can do is show your roommates a little respect – but he refused even to do that.

Sure he missed out on his team, but he deserved much worse than that.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.