He Invited His Bestie As His Plus One, But Then Found Out She Was Plotting To Bring Wedding Crashers

Social cues aren’t always obvious, but some are more straightforward than others.

What would you do if your best friend insisted on bringing uninvited guests to an expensive wedding? One guy recently gawked at the audacity of his best friend on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA? My +1 to my friend’s wedding wants to bring her sister as her own +1

I was invited to a very expensive/exciting wedding in Lake Como this summer by my close friend from University.

I as their wedding guest, I decided to invite my friend as my +1.

Today, she texted me asking if she can bring her sister (essentially I would have a +2).

Uh yeah, not really how that works.

I told her no.

She then texted if I could at least ask the couple.

I told her no, and that it was rude and inappropriate to ask.

Baffling that this isn’t common sense to people.

Out of anger I also told her that she didn’t have to come to the wedding herself if she didn’t want to.

She responded saying “Wth is wrong with you”.

Her sister has never met the couple (doesn’t even know who they are), and my +1 has only met them once.

Sounds like this +1 has quite a lot of audacity.

This is a small, intimate multi-day wedding, and each seat probably costs in the thousands to tens of thousands.

I feel like I’ve been put in a very uncomfortable position.

AITA for thinking it’s inappropriate to try and invite your sister to someone’s wedding in Lake Como when you yourself are a +1 to begin with?

There’s an obvious right answer here.

She doesn’t understand why it’s inappropriate, and mentions that it’s not like she wants me or the couple to pay for her sister, but obviously her sister being there costs the couple thousands of dollars.

I will say that I know she doesn’t mean to ask as a way of trying to take advantage of me.

What makes this person so sure about that? Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in about this one.

The comments section was in unanimous agreement.



One person issued a word of warning.



Another dragged the friend in question.



Others expressed bafflement by her behavior.



Though one person did provide the benefit of the doubt.



More is certainly not the merrier in this case!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.