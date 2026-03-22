He Politely Declined His In-Laws’ Cooking, But They’re Escalating That Gesture Into A Full-On Cold War

In-laws can be notoriously difficult to please, and their cooking is usually the most hot-button issue of all.

What would you do if yours picked you apart for not enjoying the meal they cooked you? One man recently shared his current dilemma with this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for picking at my DIls food and not clearing my plate.

My DIL is Indian (this is relevant) and I have never liked Indian food.

It is fine, but I really don’t go out of my way to eat it.

My son and DIL host dinners sometimes and when I go I grab a plate and just eat a bit.

That sounds like a reasonable compromise.

Usually I will grab something on my way home if I am super hungry afterwards.

This has never been an issue before until yesterday.

There had to be some resentment brewing there.

We went over for dinner and she made a green curry.

I took some rice and some curry and ate a bit of it.

I didn’t take too much.

That’s one way to handle that situation.

It was very herby and I just didn’t like it.

I went to help clean up and DIL made a comment that I didn’t clear my plate.

I just told them I wasn’t very hungry and I thought that was it.

Seems like that would shut that down immediately.

She texted me yesterday about how it was disrespectful to not finish my plate and I am not welcome back until I am willing to finish her food.

I talked to my son and he told me I was being disrespectful and to stop being picky and clear my plate.

I told him this is silly that you are trying to force me to eat things I don’t like, like a child.

He’s certainly not wrong about that.

I asked if he would rather me not grab anything and just sit there, he told me no.

He told me I need to apologize and I really don’t want to.

I will if I am being rude but I don’t think I am? I am not complaining about the food and even eating it even though I am not a fan of most of the things she has made.

Family dinners shouldn’t be made stressful because of trivial things like this. Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit weighed in here.

The comments section mostly provided him backup.



Some folks from the DIL’s culture weighed in.



Others were appalled by the behavior.



One person offered valid advice.



And another pointed out the absurdity of it all.



This guy’s going to develop an appetite for chaos.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.