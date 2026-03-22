He Sold Out His Teammates To Get The Grade, But He Realized Turning On Them May Not Have Been Worth It

Group work assignments are only ever successful when the universe brings together different people with the exact same working style- which rarely happens.

How would you handle a group of fellow students whose contributions were subpar at best? One guy recently questioned his approach to this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for telling my professor who actually did the work in a group project?

I am in a university class where we had a group project worth a big part of our grade.

The group had four people including me.

Let’s call them Alex, Sam, and Jordan.

Sounds like the setup for usual group project drama.

From the beginning, I ended up doing most of the work.

I made the outline, did most of the research, wrote the majority of the report, and kept reminding everyone about deadlines.

The others would say they would help, but either submitted very little or nothing.

A tale as old as time, unfortunately.

I asked multiple times in our group chat if we could split the work more evenly, and explained I was overwhelmed, but nothing really changed.

A few days before the deadline, I was stressed and worried about the quality of the final submission.

Understandably so.

I told the professor privately that the workload had not been shared equally and explained who did what.

I did not ask for punishment, just that grading reflect individual contribution.

My group found out and was very upset.

Well that’s not so surprising either.

They said I should have handled it internally and that I betrayed them by going to the professor instead of protecting the group.

Now things are very tense and they say I made them look bad.

From my perspective, I felt it was unfair to carry everything and still receive the same grade as people who barely contributed.

It’s possible both sides could have a point here.

But I also feel guilty because I know group work is supposed to involve trust, and maybe I escalated things instead of trying harder to fix it within the group.

AITA for telling the professor about the unequal work distribution?

There may not be enough context here for anyone to properly give perspective. But let’s see what Reddit had to say anyway.

Most of the comments were immediately on his side.



And shut down alternative perspectives.



Though some professors weighed in to provide their insight.



One person was brave enough to challenge everyone else.



But another was able to find the common denominator.



He’ll get an A on this assignment, but an F in teamwork.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.