He Thought He Got A Laid-Back Retail Job, But Then His Customers Started Bringing In Their Crazy Kids

An unfortunate part of retail is that you don’t get to pick the customers.

What would you do if your clientele consistently brought in their misbehaved kids, and you got stuck handling them? One guy recently aired his grievances about his workplace to Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Get your kids under control…

I work at a music store, and as such, we have some expensive items laying about.

When people bring in their little kids for lessons or just because they don’t have anywhere else to take them, they just let them run around!

You’d think this would be universally unacceptable.

A kid will pick up a ukulele, stick his hand in the grand piano, or mess with the decorations.

What’s worse is the parents.

They might say: “Brayden, get back here”.

Not exactly top-tier parenting.

And there’s no real discipline so the child just side-eyes them and goes back to screwing crap up.

It shouldn’t be my job to tell that kid not to mess with something or screw around right in front of their parent.

It just puts the employee in a bad situation.

Here’s an example: we have some chairs outside the lesson studios for waiting.

While a dad and his daughter were waiting for her lesson, the kid was just singing Mary had a little lamb very, very loudly, over, and over, and over again.

That’s not the time or place for that.

I mean what goes through your mind as a parent to allow that crap?

Maybe life would be easier if I could sit down at work.

Whatever this person is getting paid it’s not enough. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

The comments immediately offered reassurance.



Especially from other parents.



One person suggested a helpful phrase.



Another proposed an even more helpful tactic.



But someone inevitably saw the bigger picture.



Babysitting should NOT be a part of a retail job.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.