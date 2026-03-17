He Wants To Do A School Project About Himself, But His Mom Is Telling Him That It Should Be About Both Him And His Twin Brother

When you have a sibling, and especially a twin, you may find that you never get attention just to yourself and it always has to be shared.

What would you do if you wanted to do a school project about yourself, but your mom said that you should make it about both you and your twin brother?

That is what is happening to the student in this story, but he wants to keep it focused just on himself for once, but his mom is saying it is selfish.

AITA: For wanting to make a school project about myself. I (15 m) take a digital arts class at my school.

It is great when you enjoy a class at school.

I am pretty decent at it and enjoy the class a lot. We have a new project we’re we have to make a poster for “we the future”. I wanted to do mine on individually and use a photo of myself.

Ok, let’s see what the issue is.

Here’s were the problems start. When I was telling my mom about this project she said. Why don’t you include your brother. (Let’s call him P). Don’t get me wrong I love my brother and I do care about him. But I feel like he always gets the attention away from me. And they always think about him.

I can see why this would be upsetting.

An example is I wanted to do drivers training freshman year. My mom said no because she wasn’t comfortable with P driving. I also get yelled at for way more stupid stuff then he does. If I don’t respond to every text I get “she yells at me”, if I don’t “move the water bottles from my room”, she yells at me. If I swear just under my breath I get yelled at.

They have some double standards.

If he does anything that I do. He doesn’t get in trouble. He swears constantly and he gets a joking. “Ok ok you should stop now”. There is a huge bias for him. I just want something to be about me and not him.

Oh yes, that would get old quickly.

We are twins as well which makes the problem worse. Because everyone at my school confuses me with him constantly. (We don’t even look alike anymore). I don’t think it’s selfish but my mom looked disappointed when I said no. And is trying to guilt me.

AITA?

No, not at all. Wanting to have something be just about him is normal and good.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Yes, twins want to be individuals too.

This commenter makes a good point.

Yup, it is his project.

These are very real things.

This is a good way to handle it.

He needs some individuality, and that doesn’t make him selfish.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.