Her Boyfriend Is Letting His Lazy And Argumentative Brother Stay With Them For Weeks, So This Woman Is Contemplating Finding Her Own Place

Homelessness is an epidemic, but some people choose not to do anything about it.

This woman is fed up with her boyfriend’s brother, who is staying at their place. So now she’s thinking of moving out and taking her baby with her.

Read below for the full story.

AITAH for wanting to live separately from my boyfriend because of his brother. My boyfriend and I have been together for 5 1/2 years, and we have a child together. Our child is almost 1. We live in a very small one-bedroom apartment. We hardly have room for the three of us. Back in April (ish), my boyfriend’s brother was staying with their father and his girlfriend. He got drunk, ended up fighting their dad, and got kicked out. So now he is homeless. They have another brother who let him stay for a couple of nights, but doesn’t really want him there. And their mom lives with her boyfriend and his brother, and the boyfriend does not like my boyfriend’s brother, so he can’t stay there. In the past five years, his brother and I have had multiple arguments (almost physical). I don’t really like him at all, but I try to coexist for the sake of my boyfriend.

Her boyfriend’s brother has been a nuisance since he started staying over.

Sometimes his brother will watch the baby if daycare is canceled and we have to work, or if I need to catch up on sleep (I work overnights). But with all this bad weather going on, he’s been here for weeks. He will leave for a day or two at a time. He refuses to go to a shelter. He will even have their mom call my boyfriend, and she will say things like, “Well, since your brother watched the baby, you should let him stay.” When he stays here, all he does is play the PS5. He is literally playing it as I write this. He won’t help around the house unless he is told to. Last night, my boyfriend asked him to take out the trash. He gave some excuse like, “Let me finish this mission.” He never did it. My boyfriend asked him again today after work. He told him to “give him a minute.” He finally did it, but it’s annoying. Our energy bill has doubled because he’s here constantly using the heating in the living room. He’s not contributing anything except for the occasional babysitting. And now I make sure he doesn’t have to watch our baby because it’s infuriating how their mom throws it in our face. He throws his snotty napkins around the house, and I have a little baby crawling around.

She wants to move out.

I told my boyfriend, after contemplating for a while, that I want to live separately because when we move to get a bigger place, I’m not carrying his brother along. It’s not fair. It’s not okay. I’m trying not to be a raging jerk about it, but it’s so hard. I seclude myself in my room because I don’t like being around him. I feel guilty because he doesn’t have anywhere to go. Homelessness is hard, but I feel like we are being taken advantage of, and my boyfriend either sees it and lets his love for his brother get in the way, or he doesn’t see it at all. My boyfriend filled out applications for him, but with his past charges and some pending ones, it’s been hard for him to get a job. But he obviously is not doing more to better his situation. He wants everyone to hold his hand. I’m sick of it. I don’t want to break up with my boyfriend, but I feel like the only way to feel comfortable in my home is to live separately for a while.

She and her baby deserve peace in their own home.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Some solid advice.

Another valid point.

More people are taking her side.

Another user chimes in.

And here’s a sensible suggestion.

Put your wife and baby first, freeloading brother last.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.