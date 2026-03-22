Her Cousin Copied Her Entire Wedding, So She Doesn’t Want To Share Her Dress

Who would have thought a cousin could copy an entire wedding including the dress!

This woman shares how her cousin wanted to wear her wedding dress and how things got weird after she said no.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not allowing my cousin to wear my wedding dress for her wedding? First off I want to start by saying that me and said cousin are not close! We used to be but we aren’t really now and haven’t been for years. My mum however is incredibly close with her and treats her like her own daughter. I want to start this off by saying I got married last year in September. I got married on holiday and we told no one until after we got married only my parents attended.

Things were great at first!

We had pink, gold and purple and cream/white as our color. I had a tiara with my hair half up half down curled. We had our reception when we got back etc and had bridesmaids and groomsmen as of which she was not a part of the bridal party. We had a lovely cake, decor (all color themed as stated above), I changed dress half way through and all groomsmen had grey suit with pink ties to tie in with the theme. My cousin got engaged in December and has rushed through her wedding to June due to family members being ill etc. I’ve been really supportive making sure if she needs anything I’m here and trying to help family to make it special.

This is where it gets tricky…

Now when she spoke to me a few weeks ago she’s arranged most of it. She’s doing the exact same colors down to the same color suits for the groom etc. S he’s also doing her hair the same I had it but with a veil instead of a tiara. I don’t have an issue with it as it’s fairly popular or maybe I just sparked her imagination or something lol. Now she’s using all of the same vendors for cake, decor etc (here is where I thought like ok cool she really liked it). She’s said she was getting a dress from shein or a certain dress shop. My mum is thoroughly excited for her as of which I am too. We had a conversation where I joked and said I must have inspired her; my mum laughed and said she’s get her dress from SHEIN or ____.

That’s INSANE!

I said okay sounds nice and she mentioned to me “Do I think she would fit in my dress?” I of course said no as we are completely different body types and it’s fitted to me. The conversation between me and my mum took a turn by her saying that she deserves to have a really nice wedding dress which I agreed to and was then told “can’t she just ‘borrow’ mine”. I’ll be honest I flipped out and said No she cannot use mine. It’s my dress bought for me by my grandparents who are no longer with us and it would have to be altered and wouldn’t be the same after she had it fitted to her.

She simply didn’t wanna share her dress!

I was then told can’t i just be happy for her. As it turns out my cousin had mentioned to my mum that she liked my dress and that’s where this has come from. I’m not trying to be mean or anything but we are the only 2 girl grandchildren and I have always fought to be different than her as I’m younger; “following in her footsteps” used to be my most hated phrase so I became different to not hear it as much. She’s using all the same stuff that I did other than having her wedding in the UK and now they’re asking for my dress too! So AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why would the cousin even demand something like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows it is this woman’s dress and she can do whatever she wants.

This user knows this lady doesn’t have to share her dress at all!

This user knows the dress is supposed to be special and not for sharing!

This user thinks it is weird that this cousin is copying everything!

This user knows there’s something off here.

Somebody’s being a big copycat!

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