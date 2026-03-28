Her Friend Got Her An Inappropriate Bikini As A Gag Gift For Her Birthday, So To Get Her Back, She Wore It To A Hot Tub Party With Her Friend’s Boyfriend

Gag gifts for a birthday present can be a lot of fun and even funny, but sometimes they end up backfiring on you.

What would you do if your friend got you an inappropriate bikini for your birthday as a gag gift?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she wore it to a hot tub party with the gift giver and her boyfriend, which really upset her friend.

AITA for wearing the “joke” bikini my friend got me? So, it was my birthday couple months ago. Had a party. Got some gifts.

That was nice of her.

My friend “Mandy” for me a “super cute bikini”. I liked it. Said thanks. She had ripped the tags off but whatever. Anyway. Went to the community pool with my roommate. Wore bikini. Got in the water.

Yikes, how embarrassing.

Roommate immediately is like uhm girl…. I look and see that this bikini is now kinda see thru. Haha good joke Mandy.

I can see where this is going already.

Anyway, Mandy invited me over to her place to hang out with her and her bf and a few others. Most leave and we’re still hanging out. I’m like hey, what if we get in your hot tub? I go change after them. And meet her bf in the hot tub she’s getting new drinks. I hop in.

I guess she doesn’t mind too much.

Immediately, he’s looking at my chest. I pretend I don’t notice and just make small talk. She comes out a few min after. And just looks in shock. Eventually gets in. “Uhh is that the one I bought?”

That is funny she is pretending she doesn’t know.

Yeah I love it. I wear it everywhere. Make up some stuff about how I wore it to the beach, some party with lots of guys, etc. and she’s just like “oh”. We’re in the tub for 20-30. Eventually get out and change. She approached me after and was like. “Uhm I’m sorry thought you’d notice. But it goes kinda see thru”.

The truth comes out.

I’m like yeah I know why’d you buy me a ducking see thru bathing suit? “She’s like it’s a joke. Wait you knew? So you just spent last 30’ flashing my bf on purpose?” I reply I’m just wearing my birthday gift from her. AITA?

On the one hand, no, she gave the gift, so it is just funny that it backfired. On the other, she forced the boyfriend to participate in this joke, which may have made him uncomfortable, and on that aspect, she is maybe out of line.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yeah, the boyfriend does have some blame here too.

This person thinks it was harmless.

Yeah, this wasn’t a very well thought out joke for either woman.

They were both out of line.

Yup, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Yeah, this was a joke that went wrong on both sides.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.