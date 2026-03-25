Her Husband Was Constantly Letting The Kids Play Video Games And Trash The House, So She Had To Become The Bad Guy

Not everyone is a good host, especially for bad house guests.

What would you do if your partner constantly invited people over and left you to clean up the mess? One woman recently vented about her situation on Reddit.

Here’s what she said.

AITA for not letting my husband’s brother and his kid to come over

Me (35f) and my husband (38m) have been together for 15 years, and so have his brother and wife.

We have 2 kids (4 and 7), and his brother also has 2 kids (10 and 4).

We live on the same street, and the kids like to play together.

Sounds like an idyllic childhood for them.

Me and the wife don’t have the best relationship, but we are cordial with one another and try to avoid each other as much as possible, so my husband and his brother are the ones who meet with the kids.

In the last 2 months the kids have been spending weekends together which is great but it’s mainly in our house.

Sounds like that could be exhausting after awhile.

When they come over, my husband and his brother play video games in another room leaving me to attend to the kids and clean after them.

Last weekend when they came over, I half jokingly said that next play date will be at their house, as I would also appreciate some time for myself and to do stuff around the house without interruption.

Seems fair enough.

The next day I went to work and when I came back his brother was there again playing video games while the house was a mess with toys scattered all over the living room.

I was mad and they all went outside to the playground.

Not exactly how you should handle conflict.

A few days have passed since.

My husband still tries to guilt trip me, saying his nephew wants to come over.

They still didn’t meet in their house (and haven’t met there in the last month or so).

It seems like there’s an obvious solution here.

And I got mad that he continues to put me in the “bad guy” position when I simply asked for rotation and to split more evenly the amount of time the kids spend between the two houses.

AITA for not allowing them to come over?

Sounds like this poor woman just needs a break. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The comments were immediately fed up with it all.



One person put everything into perspective.



Another noted the bigger picture.



Someone even offered a helpful script.



But one person ended things on a harsher note.



It’s about to be game over for these guys.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.