His Basketball Went Over The Fence Into The Neighbors Yard Twice, And After The Second Time, They Threw It Away

Sometimes when you are playing basketball in your yard, the ball will accidentally go over the fence into your neighbors yard.

What would you do if this happened twice, and after the second time when you went over and asked them to toss it back, they threw it away instead?

That is what happened to the man in this story, which is a great reminder of how people were during COVID, he thought he might have been out of line for asking for his ball.

AITA for supposedly bothering my neighbors too much? This happened during COVID, so, obviously because of the circumstances, I can’t go anywhere expect for staying inside or my back yard.

No big deal, it happens.

And yesterday I was playing basketball outside and the ball went into my neighbor’s yard, they threw it back, no big deal. Today however, I was outside again and by some horrible stroke of luck, my ball goes into their yard again.

I can see how this would get annoying, but no big deal really.

They were home so I went, knocked on their door (keeping my distance of course), and they said they’ll toss it across to my yard. After like 10 min I went outside to check and the ball wasn’t there, and I knew they threw it away cause when I asked again they just they “tossed it somewhere over there.”

I would be upset if they really did throw it away.

(Luckily this was just a 20 dollar ball and not a high end 90 dollar one). So did I mess up by going to their house too much or are my neighbors just jerks? AITA?

He really should be more careful, or just get the ball himself, but after just two times I think the neighbors are being jerks.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Some people took social distancing to a whole other level.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Some people took social distancing very seriously.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.