His Father Gave Him A Hard Time For What Time He Wakes Up, So The Son Got Upset And Yelled Back, Leading What He Says Is An Unfair Grounding

Parents and kids naturally have conflict as the child gets older because the relationship has to evolve, and that is difficult.

What would you do if your dad was giving you a hard time about what time you wake up, but you took it seriously and lashed out at him?

That is what happened to the son in this story, so eventually he got grounded from his car and other privileges, and he is wondering if he was in the wrong here.

AITA for telling my parents I don’t want to be around them right now I got into a feud with my parents tonight.

Yikes, this sounds serious.

It started with me coming down for dinner and ended with me losing all privileges such as car, internet, cooked meals I went down for dinner tonight and it was a bit over an hour later than it usually is. This is no biggie, I could care less.

Ok, parents like making funny jabs at kids sometimes.

My mom commented “sorry it’s later than usual” and my dad chimed in “he wakes up at 4 pm anyways so it’s basically breakfast” insulting me. I told him it’s really not, and I don’t wake up at 4 either, it was an exaggeration. After a few back and fourths I said “I’d rather just eat upstairs if this is how it’s gonna be, I don’t wanna be here” which got a pretty bad response.

A joke has escalated into something more serious.

My request was denied, so I sat at the table. Then they told me how disrespectful I was, which I replied “I’m allowed to say I don’t wanna be here” which got me sent to my room with no dinner. An hour later and I went to get in the car to get food with my own money, I have a job, but I was denied the car.

He does seem at least somewhat disrespectful.

We then argued for over an hour about how I was disregarding “everything they do for me” by being that disrespectful. I argued back by saying it wasn’t disrespectful, I have the right to say how I feel and they should realize that.

These are just normal conflicts between parents and kids.

I’m sure in a week or so of me sucking up to them I’ll get my things back, but I was wondering am I really the bad guy in this situation?

Honestly, yes, he was disrespectful, and Dad was clearly just joking around. This shouldn’t have escalated, but there is blame on both sides for sure.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Yup, sometimes saying nothing is the best response.

Here is some good practical advice.

He does seem like an upset teen.

Wow, this commenter is upset about it.

This commenter thinks Dad was out of line.

This type of conflict is normal, hopefully they can all move past it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.