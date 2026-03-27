His Girlfriend Is Upset That He Remains Friends With Multiple Ex-Partners And That He Has Hidden Text Conversations With Them, But He Thinks He Should Be Able To Remain Friends With Whoever He Wants

When you are in a serious relationship with someone, you generally can’t stay friends with people with whom you used to have a thing for.

What would you do if you had multiple female friends that you were physical with in the past, and your serious girlfriend got upset that you remained friends with them?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, and he not only remains friends with them, but also hides it from his girlfriend, and wonders if he is in the wrong for doing this.

AITA for having female friends even though my gf doesn’t like it Before I met my gf of three years, I got around for lack of a better term.

Ok, it happens I suppose.

Most of the girls I slept with were my friends and over the course of our friendship we began being intimate. After I got into a relationship I stopped being with them in that way, but we still remained friends.

Yeah, no shock that his girlfriend doesn’t want him to be friends with people he used to sleep with.

Until my gf began having problems with it. Sometimes they would visit me at night and I would tell my gf which would make her made and I would tell her if I had slept with them I wouldn’t tell you about it. I loved her more so I cut off my female friends that I had a thing with and distanced myself.

There are obvious trust issues here too.

During fights my gf would tell me I have no self control when it comes to girls and as long as they wanted to I couldn’t say no. I tried to explain that I didn’t know how to cut them off out of the blue. The first 2 years of our relationship I admit I kept those friends and I never told them I had a gf.

I can’t believe his girlfriend stayed with him.

My gf says it’s because I wanted to look single so they would think they still had a chance. I have apologized profusely for it and have tried my best to not have close female friends. But this still puts a damp on my relationship time and time again she’ll bring up the things I did in our first 2 years together and question me about them, if I slept with them, why I didn’t tell them I have a gf, and things like that.

He is hiding things from her, that’s not a good look.

It’s draining to tell her I didn’t over and over again. A few months ago an old friend texted me and when my gf asked about it I deleted the texts but I did this because I knew how she’d react not because I was doing it saying anything wrong. She said I deleted them because I probably told her I was single. She keeps having dreams where I cheat on her or pick other girls over her and she wakes up distressed.

Here we go again. Will he have learned his lesson?

Today an old friend who had a thing for me called me and she got very upset but my friend just wanted to know how I was doing she said “don’t let her get close the way you usually do.”

And this rubbed me the wrong way and I got angry and she said “are you waiting for her to visit you at night so you can later tell me you didn’t sleep with her?”

You can’t be friends with them, why is that so hard to understand?

I am just trying to be a good friend and in the past that friendship would lead to more but not anymore. But now we’re not talking to each other. AITA?

Yes. Absolutely and without a doubt, he is way out of line here. I can’t believe his girlfriend has stayed with him this long.

Read on to see what some of the top commenters had to say about this story.

His title was very misleading.

It couldn’t be any more obvious that he is a jerk.

I agree, let this girl go.

He is the AH for many reasons.

Putting himself in her shoes should be simple.

In what world would anyone put up with this type of behavior?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.