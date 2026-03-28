His Parents Grounded Him From His Car Due To Bad Grades, So He Took The Driver’s Seat Out Of The Vehicle And Put It In His Room, Prompting His Dad To Call Him A Disappointment

Kids often think that any restrictions on them or punishments that they receive are unjust and wrong.

When the teenager in this story got grounded from his car due to bad grades, he decided to rebel by taking the driver’s seat out of his car and put it in his room.

He parents were justifiably upset about it and called him a disappointment, but he still thinks it was a funny thing to do.

Malicious compliance gets me called a disappointment by my parents… So, this happened last week, and I’ve been waiting for this to die down a bit. But here’s what happened:

That’s a pretty reasonable rule.

My dad set new rules for the semester, and one of them is a grade below a B gets my car taken away, and curfew is set to 10:00 every night. With it being the start of a semester and having problems with my schedule, I was transferred into a new class and I had missing work for the beginning of the term.

Maybe he should cut him some slack.

Well, it was Friday night, and I had a date planned with this really cute girl, and he took my car and told me “anything left in that car is mine”. This is where the malice comes, me being in high school, and wanting to prove I am not to be outdone by losing my car and having an early curfew, I decided to take the drivers seat out of the car.

This is just weird.

It is a VW Jetta, and has four M20 bolts, and 2 clips holding the seat into the car. So I pulled the bolts and clips out and took the seat to my room. Parents return home 30 minutes later and my dad walks down to my room.

I don’t even get what point he was trying to make.

He scolds me and calls me a disappointment and a failure, because I tried to plead for mercy and not take responsibility for the whole ordeal, and he wasn’t having it. It was an amazing story to tell my friends, and they all think it’s the funniest thing in the world, but not my parents. They think I’m a failure and a disappointment. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Ok, honestly, this kid just seems immature and silly. The parents are clearly in the right here, and I’m sure this kid will realize that once he grows up a bit.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

I really don’t get what he hoped to accomplish.

Wow, really? Punishments for bad grades don’t help? This commenter sounds like a child.

I guess it was funny, but also stupid.

No, dad’s grades are not relevant at all.

And what exactly is the point of doing this, kid?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.