Husband Was Proud Of How He Cleaned Out The Junk Cabinets In Their Kitchen, But Wife Was Furious That He Did It Without Consulting Her

Cleaning out years of junk can be a tedious task.

This man decided to clean out the kitchen cabinets full of junk, but when his wife came home and realized what he had done, she was enraged.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for cleaning out the Junk cabinets in our kitchen. I want to start off by saying I am home due to gallbladder surgery, and I tend to get bored. I look for things to be productive, and today I decided to clean out the junk cabinets we have in our kitchen. I say “junk” because everything has been stuffed in them, things from important paperwork, old mail, kids’ drawings, birthday and Christmas cards. It also had a bunch of literal junk: broken kids’ toys, old refrigerator handles, candles, broken picture frames. I spent two hours moving slowly, going through each item, every piece of paper, and anything else I touched. I knew it was possible that some things needed to be saved. I did all of this without discussing it with my wife. Once I finished, I informed her before she came home that I had cleaned them. I was proud of the work I did.

His wife didn’t appreciate what he did.

Needless to say, my wife came home and was furious that I cleaned the cabinets before consulting her or asking any questions. She immediately started to berate me, saying that I would throw things of hers away that she needed. Admittedly, I knew that was possible, which is why I paid such close attention while cleaning. Mind you, when she got home, I still had the trash bags inside. As she was yelling at me and fuming, I told her I would go through the trash with her to make sure nothing was missed. At that point, she was even angrier at me. She told me to forget it completely and seemed to want to continue making me feel bad. I decided, fine, I’ll do it myself, and pulled every last piece of paper out to reorganize it.

Now he’s confused if he did the right thing.

I did throw away a work item of hers by accident from 2023, which had been chewed up by our dog (I retrieved it), my son’s school packet for e-learning days, and old tax papers (we have digital copies of all our taxes on our home computer and with our tax professional). My issue is that these things have been there for years. I have been cleaning these pockets in our home over the last six months, trying to get our house back in shape after we both dealt with mental health issues. AITA for not asking her before cleaning that space, even though it was well overdue, and it had been discussed in the past that it needed to be cleaned?

Maybe wifey wanted to be included in the task.

Let’s read what other readers have to say about this.

Here’s a practical idea.

A valid question from this user.

This one is taking the wife’s side.

Here’s a possible explanation.

And more people are taking his side.

No good deed goes unpunished.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.