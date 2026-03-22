Man Ate A Pity Plate Of His Wife’s Bland Quiche And Decided To Make A Turkey Sandwich After, So She Got Hurt And Accused Him Of Making Her Feel Bad

When you’re hungry, it’s normal to crave delicious, flavorful, and satisfying dishes.

In this story, a man didn’t find his wife’s homemade meatless quiche appetizing and fulfilling.

So he took a few bites and decided to make himself a turkey sandwich after.

Things got awkward fast when she caught him in the kitchen.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for eating something else after my wife made a bad dinner. My wife made a meatless quiche for dinner. It took an hour longer than she said. It tasted bland and overcooked. I offered to cook before she insisted, as I normally do.

This man made a sandwich for himself.

We both acknowledged it did not turn out well. I ate a pity plate. The, I went to the kitchen. I made a turkey sandwich because I was still hungry. My wife is annoyed and says I am making her feel bad.

She caught him even though he tried to be discreet.

I tried to be discreet. She caught me when I was making it. I do not want to hurt her feelings because she is kind of insecure about her cooking. It was like 9:30 PM. I was starving. I do not know if I should have done something differently.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This one shares a funny comment.

This user is curious.

Here’s a valid point.

You just made a sandwich, says this one.

Finally, a wife who is a good cook speaks up.

A meatless quiche will never be enough for someone who’s starving.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.