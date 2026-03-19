Man Ordered Wingstop For Him And His Wife While Watching The Bad Bunny Concert, But A Two-Hour Delay On Their Order Left Her Upset And Hungry

Dinner plans can turn into unexpected drama when the food doesn’t arrive in time.

In this story, a man was watching the Bad Bunny concert with his wife.

They agreed to order Wingstop, but when he tried to pick up the food, there was a two-hour delay.

Things quickly escalated when he learned that she actually wanted Japanese food.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not paying attention to what my wife wanted for dinner? I spoke with my wife about dinner throughout the day. I basically said let’s order some wings and watch the Bad Bunny concert. She agreed. I ordered Wingstop at 5:30 for pick-up at 6:30.

This man found out that their order was delayed.

Well, bad news. I got to Wingstop at 6:30, and there were 50 people waiting in line. Apparently, there was a two-hour delay on all orders. I went back home and explained it to my wife.

His wife got upset.

She was highly upset. She then told me that she knew Wingstop would be backed up. She did not want to say anything. She also said we could have eaten at a friend’s house because they were ordering pizza. She also told me that she had mentioned wanting Japanese food today. She said that I was so dead set on wings that is why she did not say anything.

They ended up canceling the order.

I apologized again. I offered to try picking up the order again in another hour, or pick up anything else from anywhere else. She said no. Wingstop still was not ready at 8:30. She had me cancel the order.

He felt awful and cried in his car.

I asked what else I could get her. She said nothing and that she would just go to bed hungry. I know that is not what either of us want for her. I feel awful and stupid. I am crying in my car.

Now, he’s wondering if marriage is supposed to be this hard.

Obviously, I could have done some things differently. I feel like that is true of both of us. Are relationships or marriages always this hard? Is this something I just need to learn to live with? I feel like I should not be crying about dinner. AITA for not paying attention to what my wife wanted for dinner?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This person chimes in.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Looks like the problem is more than just wings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.