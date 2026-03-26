Man Refused To Give Away His Shopping Cart To Another Customer At Aldi Without A Quarter, So He Returned It And Sparked Side-Eyes In The Parking Lot

Unwritten rules only work when everyone follows them.

In this story, a man finished shopping at Aldi when another customer asked for his cart.

Since the carts require a quarter deposit, he asked the lady if she had a quarter.

When they were unable to agree, he received judgmental looks from other shoppers.

Check out the full details below…

AITAH for not wanting to give my cart up for free at Aldis I do not know if Aldis are everywhere or not. Their carts require you to put a quarter in them to use them. You get your quarter back when you return them. It is to convince people to push their carts back to the front of the store rather than leaving them in the parking lot. An unspoken rule is that if someone grabs your cart from you before you turn it in, they give you a quarter for it.

This man refused to give his cart to another lady.

Now, this lady asked for my cart. I asked if she had a quarter. She said no. I shrugged and turned it in to get my quarter back. She got really upset. Some other people kind of side-eyed me.

Now, he feels like a a jerk.

It made me feel like a jerk. I do not keep change or use cash. I just keep the quarter in my center console for when I shop there. To me, if I gave the cart for free, I would be out of luck the next time I shopped there.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person explains the Aldi etiquette.

Trolley coins are important to keep, says this one.

Here’s some interesting information.

This user shares their personal experience.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

It’s a basic grocery store math: no quarter, no cart.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.