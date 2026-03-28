Man Split Bills Fairly Between Him And His Female Roommate, But He Confronted Her When Her Boyfriend Lived There Without Contributing

Roommates should respect shared living arrangements.

In this story, a man noticed his roommate’s boyfriend was spending almost every night at their apartment.

The boyfriend was also using utilities and space, so he calmly suggested that he chip in on the bills.

But his roommate didn’t take this well and even accused him of being controlling.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my roommate her boyfriend needs to chip in for utilities if he’s here most nights? I (36M) live with my roommate (30F). We split rent 50/50 and utilities 50/50. For the last couple of months, her boyfriend has been over about 5 to 6 nights a week. He showers here, cooks here, and does laundry here. He’s also started spending daytime here pretty often.

This man suggested that they split utilities 1/3 each.

It feels like we basically have a third person living here most of the week. Our electric and water bills have gone up. I brought it up calmly and asked if we could either limit overnights to a few nights a week. Or have him chip in for utilities since he’s here so much. I suggested a simple split like making utilities closer to 1/3 each if he’s here more than half the week.

His roommate got upset and accused him of being controlling.

She got upset and said I’m being controlling and “counting nights.” She said she pays her share so she can have guests whenever she wants. I told her I’m not trying to police her relationship. I just don’t think it’s fair for me to subsidize another adult using the apartment like he lives here. AITA for pushing for a utilities contribution (or fewer nights) instead of just letting it go?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He’s not a guest, says this one.

This person suggests looking at the lease.

Here’s another idea.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sharing an apartment is easier when you don’t share an unpaid roommate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.