Man Tried To Borrow A Hedge Trimmer From His Neighbor But They Refused, So He Showed The Same Courtesy When They Were In Some Trouble

Some neighbors can be a little selfish.

In this story, a man asked to borrow his neighbor’s hedge trimmer as his bushes are getting overgrown.

The neighbor refused, saying he doesn’t lend things to other people.

When the same neighbor got into a bit of trouble and asked for his help, he showed the same courtesy.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for not jumping my neighbor’s car off in the freezing cold? It wasn’t for no reason. Over the summer, my bushes were getting overgrown. My hedge trimmer was out of service. Before buying a new one, I wanted to make the bushes look nice prior to a BBQ.

This man borrowed his neighbor’s electric hedge trimmer, but they refused.

I noticed my neighbor using an electric one occasionally. I asked the guy if I could use it for a few minutes. He said no. It was nothing personal, but he does not lend things to people. That was fine.

The neighbor’s car would not start, so they asked him if he could jump his car.

Fast forward to last weekend. We got all this snow. It was unbelievably cold out, and my neighbor had his car hood open at 7 a.m. I asked him if his car would not start. He said yes, and asked if I could jump him.

He made an excuse and said no.

I said I did not have cables. That was a lie. I just drove to work. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Congratulations on equality, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

Don’t do unto others what you don’t want to be done unto you.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.