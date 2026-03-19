Man Used His Personal Time Developing A Project, But His Manager Restricted Him And Publicly Claimed He Had Too Much Non-Development Work To Complete

Workplace politics can be more exhausting than the job itself.

In this story, a man spent his personal time developing a project because his manager restricted team initiatives.

He raised concerns about the policy, but his manager overreacted, and things went downhill from there.

Check out the full details below…

My non-technical manager punishes me, her senior engineer, by taking a project ive done on my freetime and giving it to someone else As the title says, I used personal time to work on a project. I know that was my first mistake. I really had no choice because my manager is adamant that no developing should take place for 6 months. They want us to focus on other areas of work. Just trust me when I say this is a really bad idea.

This man suggested re-evaluating the “no developing” rule in the workplace.

However, they are my boss. So in order to stay compliant with their direction, I engineered and developed this project on my own time. Something came up at work where it was appropriate for me to raise concern on behalf of the team. I suggested that we should re-evaluate this whole “no developing” schtick my manager has been on. They got offended, blew up, and told me that they were going to take my project and give it to someone else outside of our immediate team.

His boss announced that he has too much non-development work to do.

The next morning, they publicly announced this. They said it was because I have too much non-development work to do, which was blatantly false. In fact, several major initiatives they have given me require me to lead development efforts. I’ve realized that my manager is completely out of touch with what we actually do on a granular level. I spent yesterday updating my resume and applying to other jobs. I draw my line at bad leadership.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but true.

Take it as a win, says this person.

Finally, here’s another sensible remark.

When all else fails, update your resume.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.