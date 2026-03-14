Mother Sent Extra Clothes For Her Daughter To School, But She Questioned The Teacher After Seeing Another Child Wearing Her Daughter’s Shirt

Some things are meant to be shared among kids, but personal belongings deserve boundaries.

The following story involves a mother who sent extra clothes and diapers for her daughter to school.

However, she noticed that only part of her daughter’s clothes came home.

So, she plans to set things straight. Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTAH if I asked my daughter’s preschool teacher not to put the extra clothes that I sent for her on other students? My daughter started school last Wednesday. The teacher asked us to send pull-ups, wipes, and a change of clothes for her. I sent quite a few pull-ups. I also sent a brand new pack of wipes and an outfit as requested. Only the bottoms for her outfit came back. I saw another student from her class wearing her shirt when I went to pick her up.

This mother is not okay with having her daughter’s clothes being lent to other kids.

Now, I don’t mind if the teacher needs to use some of my daughter’s pull-ups for the other kids. I also don’t mind if she uses some of her wipes. I’ll send extra of those things if needed. I understand what it’s like to be the parent that can’t provide that. However, when it comes to her clothes, I’m not okay with sharing.

Her daughter doesn’t have that many clothes.

For starters, if they get sent home on a kid like the shirt did, then there’s a chance that the school won’t get it back. Clothes are really expensive. I can’t afford to replace them like that. It all pretty much boils down to the fact that my daughter doesn’t really have that many clothes to begin with. I can’t really afford for them to get ruined or for them not to get sent back.

Now, she’s wondering if it would be wrong to confront the teacher about it.

So, I’m just curious if it would make me the jerk. I plan to talk to her teacher the next day that she goes to school. I want to tell her that I’m not comfortable with her using my daughter’s clothes for other children.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this person.

Give them a chance to explain, advises this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

Sharing is caring… until your kid’s shirt walks off without permission.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.