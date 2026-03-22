Night Shift Worker Kept Losing Sleep Due To A Neighbor’s Excessive Noise, But Instead Of Talking It Out, He Sparked A Petty Noise War

Renting in close quarters means everyone hears a little more than they’d like.

When one night-shift worker and his mom struggled to sleep because their neighbor’s loud work calls and thunderous snoring echoed through the thin walls, frustration started building fast.

But instead of finding a direct solution, they only escalated the noise war that ended up hurting everyone.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for letting my neighbor know she’s being too noisy during the day My neighbor (30s F) started working from home and talks loudly on work calls during the day. She also snores really loudly at night.

This tenant is having a hard time concentrating on anything else.

I can hear her conversations and snores through the walls. I (27 M) and my mom both work at night and sleep during the day. Her work calls keep us both awake when we’re trying to sleep.

So instead of letting the neighbor know, this family decides to get back at her in a more indirect way.

To let her know we can hear her through the walls, me and my mom have started having loud conversations on our side of the wall so she knows how loud it sounds. To get back at us, she just talks louder in her calls.

The evening hours make him even more upset.

At night, when I’m home and not working, I can hear her snores really badly. They are the loudest snores I’ve ever heard.

So as the tenant grows increasingly irritated, so does the neighbor.

Sometimes I bang the walls so she stops, but then she sent my mom a really mean text about how I keep her awake at night. She keeps me awake when I’m trying to sleep though. She’s loud all the time with either calls or snores.

This tenant can’t handle much more, but isn’t sure how to proceed.

It’s not fair that I have to be quiet at night when she’s loud in the day and the night. AITA for making noise when my neighbor is noisy all the time?

The conversations worth having are rarely easy, but they’re necessary.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This renter’s maturity leaves a lot to be desired.

This commenter points out there are much better ways to solve a problem.

Stooping to her level has obviously accomplished nothing.

There’s one big distinction leading to this commenter’s “YTA” judgement.

When it comes to addressing a noise complaint, fighting back with even more noise clearly just backfires.

Next time, a polite but strongly worded letter might be the better move.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.