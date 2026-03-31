Overworked Mom With Sleep Apnea Couldn’t Stay Awake For Her Boyfriend, But She Immediately Got Up When Her Daughter Needed Her

A mother can endure tiredness for her children, but not for anyone else.

This woman with sleep apnea was overworked for the last two weeks. When her boyfriend came to visit, she couldn’t keep her eyes open. But when it comes to her daughter, it’s a whole different story. So her boyfriend kicked up a fuss.

Read the full story below.

AITAH FOR SLEEPING ? I (31F) was diagnosed with sleep apnea about two years ago. I use a CPAP machine nightly for the sleep apnea. I recently started dating someone new (32M), and we’ve been together about eight months now. When we first got together, I told him my sleep was kind of crazy. I didn’t lie, I said that I needed more sleep than most people. He was fine with it. He called me “Grandma,” and we joked about it. Fast forward eight months later, I still have sleep apnea. I work on inventory at my job. This happens once a year, where I work 14 days straight, 14-hour days. This is the week after inventory, and I’m exhausted. My boyfriend wanted to come visit after not seeing each other for the past two weeks. Last night, around 5:30, I could not stay awake. I kept falling asleep. It didn’t matter how hard I tried, I could not keep my eyes open.

This woman’s boyfriend got mad when she got up for her daughter but not for him.

My 10-year-old daughter is sick, and my boyfriend is also at my house. My daughter came into my room and woke me up to ask me for medicine, and I got up. My boyfriend had been trying to wake me up, and I could not seem to open my eyes, but as soon as my daughter came in, “mommy mode” kicked in, and I got up to get her the medicine. My boyfriend got mad at me because I immediately got up to take care of my daughter and didn’t get up when he had been trying to wake me up for the past two hours. Normally, I don’t have a problem staying awake in the afternoon. Given the circumstances, I feel like I should be given a little grace for how much I’ve worked and for still continuing to come home and take care of my house, my daughter, and him when he’s there. Am I the jerk for sleeping after working 14 days straight and getting up to take care of my sick daughter? No.

Boyfriend vs. sick daughter? It’s really no contest for any mom.

Let’s read the comments from other people.

This one makes a solid point.

This user understands “mom mode.”

People are calling out the boyfriend.

Another reader pipes up.

And some useful advice from this one.

A sick child trumps a needy boyfriend any day.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.