Person Discovered That Their Grandma Lied On Her Resume For Decades, So They Were Shocked To Know That Some Companies Never Checked

Resumes are supposed to reflect the truth.

The following story is about a person who discovered that their grandma claimed to have finished high school and college even though she never did.

They also have a friend who did this, but both of them got really good jobs.

What a crazy realization! Let’s take a closer look.

My grandma has always lied about having a degree and highschool diploma My grandma never finished high school, and never went to college. Yet in her resume for her entire life, she said she did both. She worked for her entire life, and nobody ever checked. She even worked for the government up until 10 years ago when she retired.

This person also had another friend who never graduated from high school.

I have another friend who never graduated high school. He also lies about it. He has never been checked on it. Not sure how common it is for them to actually check.

They find it crazy that companies never do background checks.

Based on the two people I know who lied about it, they did really well for themselves. They both have had many jobs and nobody ever actually checked that they were not lying. I’m definitely not recommending this, though. It is just crazy to me that it seems a lot of places do not even check. My degree is truly useless. Lol.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

This makes sense, too.

Finally, short and sensible.

Not all resumes are 100% made with honesty and credentials.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.