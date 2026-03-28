Property Manager Was Dealing With An Assistant Manager Who Was Constantly Late And Falling Behind On Work, So When She Left Early Without Asking, The Manager Sent Her Job Description And Told Her To Follow It

Managing people is all good until they decide that the rules don’t apply to them.

So, what would you do if your assistant manager started slacking off and treating you as if she were in charge? Would you keep letting her get away with these things? Or would you draw the line and remind her of her job duties?

In the following story, one manager finds herself in this situation and decides to give her assistant a reminder. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA For telling my assistant manager she needs to follow her job description I run a high-rise apartment building, and my assistant manager is not doing her job. We have 120 days to complete the annual lease-up for each unit, and we need to complete it at least 30 days before the new lease kicks in. When I was in her role, we were 2 to 3 months ahead. She is currently only working on August recertifications now… to say we are severely behind doesn’t even come close. I try to help her, and she gets mad.

She tried to warn the woman two weeks prior.

We are both scheduled from 8:30-5. She is late at least 3 times a week, takes long lunches, and is quite rude to the residents, telling me it’s not in her job description to do xyz. (When it is clearly listed in her description) We had a conversation about two weeks ago that we were going to have to do a development plan if she continues to slack off. Today, she messaged me with about three hours left of her shift and told me she was leaving.

Now that she followed through, the assistant is mad.

I told her, ” Hey, in the future, please use kinder language, and it should have come as a question.” (She often speaks to me as if she’s my boss… she’s not) She says, “It wasn’t a question I’m leaving.” So I said, ” Okay, if you clocked out, you should be off property.” She’s now flipping out because I emailed her a copy of her job description and her set schedule, saying that, as of Monday, we need to follow this outline. AITA?

Wow! Wonder who that woman thinks she is.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would handle this situation.

This person lays out some steps to take.

Yet another reader who thinks she needs to be fired.

For this person, it’s about documenting everything to fire her.

Here’s someone who thinks she needs to step up as a manager.

This behavior needs to stop, and it’s her job as the manager to make it.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.