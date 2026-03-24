Restaurant Customer Asked To Speak With A Manager After Their Table Noticed The Suckling Pig Dish Smelled Strange, But Her Brother Said It Embarrassed Him

Not everyone agrees that speaking up at a restaurant is the right move.

So, what would you do if, while eating at a restaurant, the entire table noticed that the food tasted and smelled off? Would you just stay quiet to avoid making a scene? Or would you ask a manager if someone could check it?

In the following story, one diner finds herself in this situation and ends up in a disagreement. Here’s what happened.

AITA for asking for a manager? So my extended family and I were eating at this restaurant. The food was pretty good until the main dish came. It was 3 suckling pigs (we were like 12 people), and when we tasted it, it tasted funny. It also smelled weird I was gonna ask my family members if they tasted it too, and they did. I was gonna ask for a manager, but my brother said we shouldn’t.

Her brother didn’t want to report the food.

He said that it’ll be a hassle, and I’m being a Karen. I still asked for one and asked if the chefs could smell it. I didn’t ask for a refund or a replacement. I just informed them. And the chefs could smell it too. When we left, my brother said that I embarrassed him in the restaurant by asking for the manager. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides, but a lot of people do this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This person explains what a ‘Karen’ is.

Here’s someone who thinks the brother is wrong.

For this person, you never eat pork that appears off.

According to this comment, she should’ve just told the server.

Someone needed to speak up because pork that smells or tastes off should not be eaten. Ever.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.