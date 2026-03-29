Retail Cashier Gets Pile Of Change Impatient Customer Expects Her To Count Lickety-Split, Then Has To Explain Not Everyone Can Do Math In Their Head

So many customers are majorly entitled, treating customer service workers like their servants.

Check out why this cashier incurred a shopper’s wrath.

Lady hands me extra change after I total her items then tells me off for not being a math genius This lady comes up with her items totaling $9.37. She hands me a $20. I punch it in on the register then ask her if she wants her receipt. The lady then hands me a bunch of change. I see it totals 65 cents.

Then she gets condescending.

Now I’m completely thrown off. I can’t do math in my head in an instant like that. So now I don’t know what to give her back for change. The lady tries to help at first; she says I owe her $11 and some change. Ok, that helps with the dollar amount. But then she keeps repeating “A dollar and some change! 37, 38, 39, 40, 50, 60, 65!” She keeps messing up my train of thought. I’m trying to figure it out but keep drawing a blank. What are all those numbers supposed to mean? “37, 38, 39, 40, 50, 60, 65!”

Some folks might call this next part “boomer energy.”

The lady gets in a huff and says, “These registers really ruin people! You can’t do this in your head?” I tell her no, I’ve never been real good with doing math in my head. Another customer finally tells me to give the lady 28 cents. I try to, but the lady says to forget it; she doesn’t want my register to be off. Personally I don’t care about the till, I just want her out of the store. I eventually give her the quarter and she leaves the pennies and walks out of the store. Well excuse me for not inventing counting I guess. I’m sorry my worst subject was math. Too bad I’m not Einstein am I right?

Here is what people are talking about.

Excellent point. Another reason to stand up for yourself.

I know! It’s not the store’s responsibility to add to her supply of quarters.

I love this response. Good for you!

Awesome. Buh-bye!

I like this approach.

Don’t make it complicated. Just say no!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.