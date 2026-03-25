Retail Worker Was Friendly To Her Customers, But She Got Drained By Regulars Who Treated Her Like Their Best Friend

Customer service jobs require being friendly, not actual friendship, but what would you do if the customers couldn’t tell the difference?

The following story involves a woman working in a grocery store.

She noticed how daily regulars would treat her like their best friend and start crossing boundaries.

Check out the full details below…

The Cashier Is Not Your Friend! I have only worked in this store for a couple of months. I try to be friendly and polite enough with my customers. There is only one person per shift. You are often going to have the same cashier each time if you come in at specific times.

This employee deals with regulars who treat her like their best friend.

But holy effs, the most draining part of this job is the regulars who come in every day and think I’m their new best friend. No, Bob, I am not actually interested in your camping experiences or this very personal stuff about your life. No, Debrah, I don’t care that you’ve gotten involved in what’s most definitely a pyramid scheme. Please stop hanging around the register to chat and gossip like we’re old high school buddies.

She doesn’t want to be too personal with them.

I’m here because I’m working. I’m not here to be your bestie. And, for the love of God, stop asking what my schedule is. That is a big crossing of boundaries. There is no reason for you to know what days I work this week or what time I get off. The cashiers are being nice to you because that’s our job. It’s not because we’re your best friend.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user makes a valid point.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person has a similar experience.

Finally, this person can relate, too.

A cashier’s smile is part of the job, not an offer to be a bestie.

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