She Hired Her Dream Makeup Artist For Her Wedding, But Then She Got Totally Scammed

Weddings can be stressful enough as is without having to worry about your vendors being dependable.

What would you do if one of the most important people to make your big day happen didn’t show up? One woman recently shared a crazy story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

The make up artist took my deposit and went on vacation the day of my wedding

The morning of my wedding I woke up and read a message from our makeup artist saying she couldn’t make it.

Just a quick: “Sorry can’t come” and that was it.

You’d think she’d be at least somewhat apologetic.

At first I thought it was a prank because she was confirming details with me all week.

But then my sister showed me her IG story and I started to panic.

She was posting from a beach vacation full glam, cocktail in hand, while I was sitting in a hotel robe losing it.

Sure doesn’t sound like a last minute emergency.

My maid of honor called her 5-7 times, and even sent her Dms but no reply back.

We were checking for every possible salon (even less reputable ones) but everything was booked.

That’s a tall order on such short notice.

My cousin’s plus one tells me she used to do makeup for events (nothing major, but better than nothing).

She pulled up to our hotel with her kit and did an amazing job.

Literally saved me, I still can’t believe how good she was under that kind of pressure.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The wedding turned out great, I don’t know what I would have done without her.

The artist created a lot of stress for us, which showed how life can throw things at you when you least expect it.

Some people treat their jobs as if they’re optional. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

Most jumped right to legal action.



Others suggested plain old-fashioned slander.



One person provided an ethical solution.



Another shared a similar story.



Though someone did share a valid point.



Having two faces probably helps her in her line of work.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.