She Thought She Gave Both Her Daughters Birthdays To Remember, But Now The Younger One Is Throwing Jealous Temper Tantrums

It can often be a fine line between celebrating and spoiling your child.

What would you do if your youngest child demanded you spent more money on them? One woman recently shared this modern problem with the Reddit world. Here’s what went down.

AITA For spending more money on one child’s birthday gifts over an others?

I have two daughters- aged 9 and 20.

Their father and I have been divorced for around five years now.

Their birthdays are about a week apart, and I was going shopping with my boyfriend for birthday gifts for the two of them.

Birthdays a week apart sounds rife for trouble.

I bought my nine year old a big Lego set she’s been wanting and a little squishy “needoh” that’s been popular at school, and a stuffed animal.

However, for my twenty year old daughter I spent more money, buying her a new Apple laptop for school since her old one has gotten a bit slow, a nice necklace, Ugg shoes she’s been wanting, and makeup from good brands like NARS and Fenty.

Both of their birthdays have now happened.

Both of them were set up to have a great day.

My nine year old came up to me yesterday and told me it was apparent that I loved her older sister more than her because I had spent more money on her.

My nine year old has been asking for Uggs too, but I told her I couldn’t get them for her.

I feel like those shoes are too expensive and she grows so fast they’ll be too small for her in a few months meanwhile my elder daughter can wear hers for years.

That’s sound enough logic.

I also felt like little kids shouldn’t get expensive things as they can damage them easily.

I also tried telling her that I did spend money for a birthday party for her, renting out a bowling alley and paying for her and her friends food as well as a custom cake she wanted.

(If I added the cost of the party and the gift, I probably spent more on my 9 year old than my 20 year old).

Experiences often cost more than items.

She is still SO upset with me , and tells me I’ve been unfair.

I talked to my boyfriend about it, and he told me that maybe I should spend less on my elder daughter.

This nine-year-old sounds a little TOO aware of how much things cost. Let’s see how the good people of Reddit weighed in.

A few commenters immediately validated the mother.



Though one person was a little too blunt.



Another pointed out the lesson in all of it.



Some people were completely on the daughter’s side.



But some conspiracy got thrown in at the end.



It’s her sister’s birthday, and she’ll cry if she wants to.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.