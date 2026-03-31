She Wanted To Attend School In Person, But Her Sister Threw A Fit About It, So Her Parents Told Her To Continue Online

During COVID, it was hard to know whether things should be done in person or online. For many kids, attending school from home was difficult and left them behind.

What would you do if you wanted to go into school for classes, but your parents said you could do them from home because your sister was upset that you were going to the school?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she wanted to know if she was in the wrong for wanting to force the issue and try to get back into class in school.

WIBTA?- My parents wont let me go to school due to my sister’s meltdown *This story takes place back during the COVID lockdowns.* Ok so I (F17) just started my senior year of high school, generally a big year for a teenager you know?

Two great options.

All the schools in my district have the option of either being online schooled for free or going into school (also for free) Originally my parents were gonna homeschool my siblings (M10 and F14) and send me to school, with it being my senior year and all they didn’t want me to miss out.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

I was so excited my friends and I were gonna take super obnoxious “senior” pictures and take pictures in matching masks for the first day of school. One day I’m out with my friends (we went out to the park and were socially distant💕) and I come home and my sister has locked herself in her room and is HYSTERICAL (for backstory my sister is the middle child and has always been the center of attention and keeps my parents wrapped around her finger).

Why would she be upset about this?

I ask my brother what happened and he explains that she is furious due to the fact that I get to go to school and she doesn’t and it was basically a screaming match the entire time I was gone. The next day my parents “out of nowhere” decide that they want to online school me.

You know it is because her sister threw a fit.

They didn’t give me any reason other than “it’s just the best option for us as a family” (no one in our family is high risk and we don’t really interact with the older members of our family due to most of them living hours away). So I am forced to give up my senior year with friends AND my final year of marching band :/

This isn’t fair at all.

My mom last night finally confessed to me that my sister is the reason for all this, they would rather pull me out of school and extra-curriculars than deal with my sisters meltdowns BUT HERES THE CHERRY ON TOP

What about the older sister’s feelings?

My mom doesn’t want me bringing this up to my sister at all because she doesn’t want it to “hurt her feelings” or “make her feel like I hate her” I have been online schooled before, it destroyed my mental health, it wrecked my grades, and destroyed some of my friendships, and she knows this.

It would be good for her to get out of the house.

And on top of all this she has treated me poorly for the past month and is repeatedly making me feel terrible about myself. Would I be wrong if I brought it up to her or am I the wrong for being upset about this whole situation? WIBTA?

No way, it has since been shown that for many students, the school from home model just doesn’t work well. If she can safely attend class in person, she should have been able to do it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Mom is putting her sister first, and it isn’t fair.

Maybe she can just show up at school.

This person thinks nobody should be back in school.

This commenter thought all the schools would close down again.

Let them both go in person.

Just let her go to school and get a good education.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam