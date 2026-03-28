She Was An Edgy Teenager And Had To Write A Paper On A Famous Person Who Followed Their Dreams, So She Wrote About Hitler And Why Following Your Dreams Can Be Bad

Teenagers love pushing their boundaries, and it is up to the parents to keep them in check and find the right balance between independence and rules.

The parents in this story might have been a little too lenient on their edgy 14 year old daughter when she was writing a school paper.

The assignment was to write a paper on someone who refused to give up on their dreams, so she wrote it on Hitler to show that following your dreams isn’t always a good thing.

I was an edgy 14 year old. My parents were enablers. So, I’ve never really liked motivational stuff. Like the cliches. I dunno. They always annoyed me.

Kids don’t get along with every teacher, that’s for sure.

And I didn’t get along with my English Teacher. She wasn’t a bad person, looking back at it all, but she was very structured and unmoving in her ways. She’d take points off for things I thought were stupid or whatever. I was ~14 year old edgy super genius~

This actually seems like an interesting topic.

But in 9th or 10th grade the teacher wanted us to write a paper about someone who followed their dreams no matter what. I protested because I hate that kind of thing. I told her that some dreams are bad. Some dreams are impossible. Blah blah blah. She made me write the paper. I’m sure you’ve guessed it by now.

Oh my. Well, she said she was edgy.

My paper started “No one is so remembered for following their dreams as Adolf Hitler.” I wrote the whole paper on why we probably shouldn’t all follow our dreams. It was NOT in the spirit of the assignment but it did technically end up being a paper about a person who followed their dreams no matter what. And that was the assignment.

Her dad had her back.

They called my parents. My dad asked “Well, was it badly written?” And he didn’t see a problem with it. I think I got a day suspension and just stayed home and played video games. It was grand.

Kids will do the funniest things when they think they are being edgy or cool, and sometimes they deserve to get in trouble for it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Yeah, this is the way to parent.

Here’s another edgy kid.

Hey, at least they got a good grade.

This commenter makes a good point.

At least this would be funny.

Some kids are so edgy that they don’t make a point.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.