Sister Refused To Welcome Sibling’s Wife’s Live-In Partner Into Her New Home, So The Boundary Turned Into A Full-Blown Family Fallout

Sometimes loving your family means biting your tongue about the choices they make.

But when one sister watched her brother bend over backwards for a dysfunctional relationship with his wife, she finally decided she couldn’t stay silent any longer.

But drawing a line at her own front door ended up turning into a full-blown family feud.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for choosing to not be cool with my sibling? I (30F) cut off my brother (38M) because he’s living a life I just can’t support and get behind. He’s married. His wife has a live-in girlfriend. Yep, his wife is in a whole other relationship.

It became clear just how dysfunctional this arrangement is.

At first I accepted it as a “if he’s happy then I’m happy” kinda thing. But as time has gone on I’ve started to realize this entire thing isn’t fair. He works 6 days a week, while they both sit at home doing nothing. He’s given up his dreams of where he wants to live, having kids, etc., all to just please her. And I literally can’t stand it anymore. He literally is ok with her having a girlfriend, letting this gf live with them.

But his wife is being a bit hypocritical about who he’s allowed to spend time with.

He’s cool with them staying home, but yet SHE has all these obnoxious rules for him. He can’t be around any other female (even if they’re family). He has to do what they say when they say it (do the dishes, get them food, cook dinner, etc.), and to me it just seems so messed up and manipulative.

So she decided to cut off her sister in law’s girlfriend all together.

So recently my husband & I moved into essentially our dream house. I told my brother that he & his wife are welcome, but the gf is not. I recognize the wife is a part of the family and I’m willing to be cordial for her, BUT her gf I don’t need to have any respect or loyalty to.

Of course, this causes quite the stir.

Well, me saying this caused a crap storm. He’s called me every name in the book, accused me of being prejudiced. (I’m 100% not. I’d feel the same way if her gf was a man instead.)

This all caused long-standing conflict between them.

And didn’t even give a care to text me when my birthday passed, and even when I unexpectedly had to put my beloved dog down. I get it, family is family, but I refuse to allow someone in my life who treats me this way when all I simply asked for was a certain someone not to come to my house. I said I’d be cordial to them at other family events, & I not once said anything about any of them as individuals, yet my sibling essentially attacked everything about me. Since then, though, I’ve felt isolated & separated by the rest of my family. So I’m just curious—AITA?

The next family reunion is about to get real awkward.

What did Reddit make of all this?

She doesn’t have to accept everything, but there are some things she does have to come to grips with.

This commenter thinks it makes sense her brother is so upset.

Sometimes boundaries end up isolating people you never mean to.

At a certain point, her brother needs to make his own choices.

Her brother gets to choose his situation, and she gets to choose her boundaries.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.