Slobby Roommate Constantly Left The House In Disarray, So This Woman And Their Other Roommates Hid Her Wallet To Force Her To Tidy Up

Living with a messy roommate can be a nightmare.

This woman and her other roommates have had enough of their slobby roommate, so they worked together to hide her wallet from her to force her to tidy up the place.

Read the full story below.

Petty Revenge on a slobby roommate When I was in college, one year I had three roommates, Amy, Bella, and Cat. I had no issues with Amy and Cat, but Bella was very messy. There were constantly dirty dishes left throughout the apartment, her clothing was all over the floor in our room, and her stuff was left out in the bathroom, taking up most of the counter space. We’d try to talk to her, but nothing changed. One day, I came home from class, and she had inexplicably spread her books all over the living room floor, making it nearly impossible to walk without stepping on a book. She was walking out the door to class, and I asked her to pick up her books first. She claimed she would be late for class, so she dashed out the door. Something snapped in me.

This woman and her other roommates devised a plan to get back at messy Bella.

She had left her wallet on the coffee table, so I took the wallet and hid it in the (empty) flour canister. As I was leaving, I mentioned what I had done to Amy. Evidently, Amy had reached her breaking point as well. When Bella came home, she watched her tear apart the bathroom, looking for her wallet. As soon as Bella’s back was turned, she hid the wallet in the bathroom. Cat found out about this and jumped on board, too. For the next three weeks, we worked in concert; every time Bella searched an area, the wallet would be moved there. She eventually gave up and had to replace her license and cards. I’d like to say it made her tidier, but that wasn’t the case. Luckily for me, she was only my roommate for that one year.

Maybe that went a little too far, but Bella has got it coming.

Let’s read the comments from other people about this.

Here’s a valid question.

A sensible idea from this user.

Another solid suggestion.

This person is chiming in.

And people are sharing some practical solutions.

If you can’t clean up after yourself, don’t live with roommates.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.